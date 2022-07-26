Quincy Central Services Committee gives update on city recycling program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Central Service Committee met Monday night to discuss the research they’ve gathered on their three options for the city’s recycling program.

The options are collection sites, bi-weekly pick-ups, or to keep the program the same.

Public Works director Jeffrey Conte said based on budgetary estimates, it’ll cost a one-time fee of $300,000 to purchase about 20 large bins to be placed around Quincy for bi-weekly pickups. Those bins would be hauled about a thousand times a year to Quincy Recycle for up to $200,000 annually.

“We’re getting ready to request some proposals for the servicing of the bins to look at and see what it costs for someone to take the bins down to Quincy Recycle also look into get proposals to purchase the bins that would be installed at each site,” Conte said.

He said it could take four months to get the bins.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said he reached out to a local vendor about private pick-ups. He said they haven’t committed but expressed that they’d be interested.

Conte said the option to switch to bi-weekly is still on the table; they have a good idea on how much that would cost the city, so Monday night they focused primarily on the collection sites and how they would operate.

“We will look at taking proposals on the purchasing of the containers as well as annual servicing contract. That will be brought back to the committee for consideration,” Conte said. “Of course, they also have the other competing option, which is to go to the biweekly collection, a curbside collection and see at that point in time, I would imagine there’d be some discussion and hopefully a resolution on which way we’re going to go forward.”

Conte said no action has been taken on these matters and the sites haven’t been chosen.

