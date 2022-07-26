Quincy council approves about $34,000 for Quincy Regional Airport roof replacement project

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy city council approved $34,146 that would move forward a roof replacement at Quincy Regional Airport.

Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin said this round of funds out of the city budget will cover engineering and design services to replace the entire roof on the terminal building.

Hanafin said the last major replacement on the roof was in 2000.

“There’s a few leaky spots in the building. So it’s about 20 years old. So we want to get the process started to get it replaced,” Hanafin said.

He said at a later date, they’ll put out bids to get started on construction.

