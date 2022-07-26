United way gathers local groups for event

QUINCY (WGEM) - When the Welcome Inn shut down last summer United Way joined with other community partners to help those desperately in need.

Now today, aid organizations around the community are coming together today to let people know of the help that is out there with the Community Multi Agency Resource Center.

Jenna Hull, the director of Programs and services said they notice that more people are reaching out for help with things like rent and utilities amidst high inflation.

She said this event is to help people be aware of what’s offered in a one stop shop experience.

“What we are trying to do is really start building relationships within the community. We see that really makes a difference in peoples lives when you meet them face to face and you know their name and they learn your name. The next time they need help it’s gonna be much easier for them to reach out and say, I know Jenna, she helped me last time or I know Maria at the YWCA and she was really kind to me,” Hull said.

Kevin Williams, the area director of Quincy Catholic Charities, sees this as a way to show off the other services they and other groups offer. While many are familiar with their food pantry, they also have med assist program that helps pay for medication and counseling resources as well

He said, interacting with people in person gives them a chance to inform people about their resources more in depth.

“It just makes that connection a little bit more personable. I feel like it allows that person to feel a little bit more comfortable in asking those questions. And it provides them with the resources both as a person to speak with as well as a additional flyers that may not necessarily been be out in the public quite so much,” Williams said.

He said they are hoping to connect with many people today day and hope many people arrive and they can do it again in the future. They emphasize that everyone in the community is invited to come and learn what help is available to them.

Agencies include Quincy Medical Group, Clarity Healthcare, Transitions, Red Cross, Area Agency on Aging, RSVP, WCICIL, SIU, Quincy Township General Assistance, DHS, QHA, IDES, Adams County Health Department, Quincy Police and Fire Departments, YMCA, Horizons, State Street Bank, The Salvation Army, Quincy Catholic Charities, Church of Latter-Day Saints, Advocacy Network for Children, Quanada, The Well House, YWCA of Quincy, Care Net, Bella Ease, West Central Child Care Connections, and United Way of Adams County.

The event runs from 8am to 3 pm today at 639 York Street. Lunch will be provided by the Salvation Army.

