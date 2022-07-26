Advertisement

WATCH: Nursing monk seal attacks swimmer to protect her pup in Hawaii

Jolanie Martinez talks to people who saw the Hawaiian mother monk seal and swimmer encounter at Kaimana Beach. (Source: HawaiiNewsNow)
By Dillon Ancheta and Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A protective monk seal attacked a swimmer in Waikiki on Sunday morning.

The encounter was caught on camera around 8 a.m. at Kaimana Beach.

Before the incident, witness Markus Faigle said the monk seal mom appeared to lose her pup around the corner and started barking.

“I can’t imitate it, but it basically freezes your soul because she’s looking for the pup, and then she found the pup, and then she went back to the part where she normally is, the Diamond Head side of the beach,” Faigle said.

Video shows the woman swimming about 20 to 25 feet offshore. Once her head pops out of the water, the mother monk seal charges at her.

“So, I guess that’s mother’s instinct to protect her pup,” said witness Curt Otsuka. “Everybody was yelling ‘Careful, careful, get away.’”

Marine life officials said the woman was previously warned of the dangers of being in the area.

Bystanders pulled her from the water. Witnesses said the woman appeared to have an injury to her upper arm. EMS crews responded and took her for further treatment.

Officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman is a 60-year-old elementary school teacher from California. She and her husband, who have been in Hawaii for three weeks, were questioned by state officials to learn more about what happened.

Signs and a rope perimeter were up along that stretch of shoreline ever since a monk seal mom named Rocky gave birth to a pup there in early July.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) team are keeping a watchful eye on the monk seal pair. In a statement, the HMAR team reminds people to respect posted warning signs and keep their distance on land and in the water.

“People are again reminded that Hawaiian monk seal moms with pups are protective, can be dangerous, and have inflicted serious wounds on nearby swimmers. We continue to warn people not to engage in in-water activities when a monk seal mother with a pup are in the area and to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals with pups,” HMAR said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whiteman
Suspect named in Macomb fatal stabbing
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a...
Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as he and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by...
Record rain causes heavy flooding in St. Louis area; 1 dead
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say