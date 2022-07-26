WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 25) Quincy Gems Try To Regroup As They Head to Alton Tonight To Face The River Dragons And QU Hawks Signal Caller Tionne Harris Is Thankful To Have BJ Wilson Leading The O-Line In 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems will try and re-group on the Prospect League diamond this evening in Alton. That’s where the (7-9) Gems will take on the (7-10) River Dragons just 24 hours after dropping a disappointing 10-7 contest against the O’Fallon Hoots at QU Stadium. The Gems gave up 7 runs in the 9th inning in that contest and they’ve now lost 6 out of their last 10 games. We’ll check in with Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos and Gems second baseman Dayson Croes about Sunday’s 3-run setback.

The Macomb Lady Bombers have been working hard this off-season staying in shape and keeping their skills on the volleyball court sharp. The extra work is clearly paying off for MHS. Recently, the Lady Bombers posted an impressive (6-1) slate at the Joliet Community College Tournament. Macomb head coach Brianna Rexroat took timeout earlier today in McDonough County to offer some insight on the “Orange And Black” and their summer exploits.

On the college football landscape, Quincy University’s BJ Wilson has certainly worked hard the past few years to earn the respect and complete confidence of his coaches and teammates at “The Rock.” With two NFL team recently requesting to bring in the prized offensive tackle for workouts, it’s easy to understand why the 6-foot-6 tackle has earned All-GLVC honors the last two seasons for his dominating play on the gridiron. QU quarterback Tionne Harris is certainly one Hawk who is overjoyed to have the 320-pounder blocking for him on the offensive line each time QU hits the turf. We’ll check in with the Hawks signal caller one-on-one about the importance of Wilson’s large presence.

