WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 25) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Setting High Goals For The Upcoming 2022 IHSA Season And The Search For A New Lady Blazers Head Coach Continues At John Wood

QUINCY, Ill.

Monday, July 25, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

Quincy Gems 3

Alton River Dragons 6

Gems Are Now (7-10) On The Season After Dropping Their 2nd Straight Game

QG: Dayson Croes: Belted A 2-RBI Double In The 5th Inning

QG: Otto Jones Belted A Home Run In The 9th Inning

Gems Had 7 Hits On The Night vs. 8 for The River Dragons

Gems Will Host The Hoots On Tuesday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM

Major League Baseball

Pirates 2

Cubs 3

CHI Now (39-57) on The Season (5th Straight Win!)

CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-3 / 2 RBI / 1BB )

CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-4 / 1R )

Listen To Exciting Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

Angels 0

Royals 7

KC Royals Now (39-57) On The Season

Marlins 2

Reds 11

Braves 4

Phillies 6

Atlanta Now (58-40) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 1

Baltimore Orioles 5

Rangers 3

Mariners 4

Guardians 1

Red Sox 3

Padres 4

Tigers 12

Rockies 2

Brewers 0

Giants 0

Diamondbacks 7

Astros 5

Athletics 7

Nationals 4

LA Dodgers 1

(Dodgers 8-Game Win Streak Comes to A Close)

