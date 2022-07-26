WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 25) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Setting High Goals For The Upcoming 2022 IHSA Season And The Search For A New Lady Blazers Head Coach Continues At John Wood
Prospect League: Quincy Gems Drop Their 2nd-game in A row On The Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, July 25, 2022
Prospect League Baseball
Quincy Gems 3
Alton River Dragons 6
Gems Are Now (7-10) On The Season After Dropping Their 2nd Straight Game
QG: Dayson Croes: Belted A 2-RBI Double In The 5th Inning
QG: Otto Jones Belted A Home Run In The 9th Inning
Gems Had 7 Hits On The Night vs. 8 for The River Dragons
Gems Will Host The Hoots On Tuesday At QU Stadium
First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM
Major League Baseball
Pirates 2
Cubs 3
CHI Now (39-57) on The Season (5th Straight Win!)
CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-3 / 2 RBI / 1BB )
CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-4 / 1R )
Listen To Exciting Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM
Angels 0
Royals 7
KC Royals Now (39-57) On The Season
Marlins 2
Reds 11
Braves 4
Phillies 6
Atlanta Now (58-40) On The Season
Tampa Bay Rays 1
Baltimore Orioles 5
Rangers 3
Mariners 4
Guardians 1
Red Sox 3
Padres 4
Tigers 12
Rockies 2
Brewers 0
Giants 0
Diamondbacks 7
Astros 5
Athletics 7
Nationals 4
LA Dodgers 1
(Dodgers 8-Game Win Streak Comes to A Close)
