WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 25) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Setting High Goals For The Upcoming 2022 IHSA Season And The Search For A New Lady Blazers Head Coach Continues At John Wood

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 25)

Prospect League: Quincy Gems Drop Their 2nd-game in A row On The Diamond
Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Setting Their Goals High For The 2022 Season
Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Setting Their Goals High For The 2022 Season(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, July 25, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

Quincy Gems 3

Alton River Dragons 6

Gems Are Now (7-10) On The Season After Dropping Their 2nd Straight Game

QG: Dayson Croes: Belted A 2-RBI Double In The 5th Inning

QG: Otto Jones Belted A Home Run In The 9th Inning

Gems Had 7 Hits On The Night vs. 8 for The River Dragons

Gems Will Host The Hoots On Tuesday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM

Major League Baseball

Pirates 2

Cubs 3

CHI Now (39-57) on The Season (5th Straight Win!)

CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-3 / 2 RBI / 1BB )

CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-4 / 1R )

Listen To Exciting Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

Angels 0

Royals 7

KC Royals Now (39-57) On The Season

Marlins 2

Reds 11

Braves 4

Phillies 6

Atlanta Now (58-40) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 1

Baltimore Orioles 5

Rangers 3

Mariners 4

Guardians 1

Red Sox 3

Padres 4

Tigers 12

Rockies 2

Brewers 0

Giants 0

Diamondbacks 7

Astros 5

Athletics 7

Nationals 4

LA Dodgers 1

(Dodgers 8-Game Win Streak Comes to A Close)

