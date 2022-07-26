WIU student creates app to buy-sell-trade

MACOMB (WGEM) - Upon Western Illinois University international student Michael Tuoyo’s arrival to the United States, he noticed a lot of useful items were being tossed away.

Tuoyo said he and other international students have a difficult time attaining good products and services. It was for this reason he said he created the app Spotlight Junkie.

Spotlight Junkie allows for anyone affiliated with WIU to list items for sale or purchase items.

“I needed to find a way to connect students who had useful items and students who needed those items because I was very sure there were other students like me in need,” Tuoyo said.

A computer science graduate student, Tuoyo began planning for the app’s creation last November. He said a beta version was released in February to see what changes needed to be made.

Right now, the app is only accessible to those who have a WIU email domain. Tuoyo said he’s working towards making the app usable for the entire Macomb community.

According to Tuoyo, the app has been well-received by the student population.

“There was a loophole in the marketplace,” Tuoyo said. “A lot of people have things they want to sell, donate or services they could provide to others, and I wanted to connect the parts together.”

For a transaction to occur, Tuoyo said it is up to the parties involved on how and where to make the purchase or trade.

Apple store link

