1200 meal kits to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry from food packing competition

Kunes employees pack 1200 meal kits.
Kunes employees pack 1200 meal kits.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local food pantry now has 1,200 more meal kits. Kunes Dealership employees in Quincy competed with each other to pack the kits, which were delivered to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry on Wednesday.

“It’s really about helping people,” said Quincy Kunes Auto General Manager Jeff Conn. “And Horizons is really the story here. Not Kunes Auto Group or Kunes Foundation but it’s really Horizons. They’re the ones that have their feet on the ground taking care of people every day, meeting their needs.”

Conn said food was donated by the Kunes Foundation.

The 32 dealerships donate 10% of proceeds each month.

