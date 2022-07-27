Adams County 4-H Club horse show kicks off

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - The 4-H Club helped kick off the Adams County Fair with an annual equestrian event Wednesday.

Program coordinators said the judging event had 10 participants that got to show off their horses.

The coordinators said there are several other 4-H events going on over the next week that they are hoping gets the community out in full force.

“This just brings all the people out to support the 4-H kids and their projects,” said Adams County 4-H Club program coordinator, Siera Duesterhaus. “That they’ve worked on for the past years. And, leading up to their senior year.”

Here’s a list of some other events taking place on the Adams County Fairgrounds:

July 28

6:00 p.m. Judging of 4-H Rabbits (Rabbit Barn)

July 29

Noon Judging of 4-H Sheep Projects (Sheep Barn)

1:00 p.m. Judging of 4-H Dairy (Show Barn)

July 30

8:00 a.m. Judging of 4-H Swine (Swine Barn)

July 31

8:00 p.m. - Swine Release

August 1

8:00 a.m. - Judging of 4-H Goats (Goat Barn)

August 2

8:00 a.m. Judging of 4-H Beef

4-6 p.m. Release of all 4-H Projects

