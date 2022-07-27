Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Fair is set to start today, and organizers are hoping the cooler weather and a packed calendar of events will help draw big crowds.

Organizers say they have worked to keep the fair affordable, even in the face of rising expenses.

Melissa Shriver-Hackamack, an Adams County Fair board member, said they have been seeing rising gas costs affect grass trimming. They’re also paying more for gravel to maintain the roads around the fairgrounds, and for electricity. But, she says, they have been able to absorb the costs.

“We really want to make sure that we’re using our money in a very financially responsible way,” she said. “So in good years we’ve saved that money, and we have a savings that we use going forward to make sure when costs do go up like they have been, we are able to absorb that, and still be able to offer the quality entertainment as well as keeping prices stable for our fair goers.”

She said the admission prices for the fair will remain the same, and those 12 and under will still get in for free. She said they want people to be able to come out and make family memories.

4-H members are also set to show off their projects. If you head out to the fair, you’ll see horses, pigs, cattle, and other animals, but you won’t see any chickens.

Siera Duesterhaus the 4-H program coordinator of Adams County said a state mandate is prohibiting poultry at any fairs in Illinois. Members can still show off their poultry without having to bring it in person.

“The kids were putting posters and scrapbooks together of their poultry. So they are still getting judged; the birds just can’t come to the fair,” Duesterhaus said.

Duesterhaus said while some members were disappointed, they are still happy to show off their work and get judged for it.

Duesterhaus said people will still be able to view the posters and scrapbooks, and there still is the options to show the birds off at state using the same methods.

