Back into the frying pan

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is some potential for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours Thursday through about Thursday at noon. Then we have a fairly pleasant weekend in store for the region with high temperatures only in the low 80s and a little bit less relative humidity. This weekend should be pretty doggone nice. But on the horizon, if all of our indicators are correct, we are in for what will be a warm if not hot August. The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook almost puts a bull’s-eye on the Tri-State area. There is a, 80 to 90% probability of seeing temperatures running above what is normal for this time of year. It also looks rather dry for the first couple weeks of August. So if we get any rain through Thursday consider yourself lucky.

