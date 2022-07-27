Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 27th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shirley Dedert

Janet Shelts

Cole Rowland

Lois Harris

Clayton Carter

Charlotte Settles

Dalton Deeter

Sherri Shappell

Kenny Schafnit

Abigail Eicken

Dravyn Head

Issac Flemming

Cathy Kerr

Terrie Lohman

Ken Walker

Julie Hendricks

Teal Raney

Katie Hollensteiner

Maverick Willis

Michele Leonard

ANNIVERSARIES

Justin & Hayley Hamelton

Jason & Dionee Leapley

Jonathan & Brittany Devereueawax

Dean & Wilma Janssen

Jim & Crystal Gilbert

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.