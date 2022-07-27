Events coming to the Washington Theater this fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Friends of The Washington Theater Commission President Brian Heinze said they have three events lined up this year.

A music trivia night on Friday, September 23rd

Their first annual gala Saturday, September 24th

A Halloween-themed event on October 29th

“A lot of it is, first of all, to get people to come into the theater who may never been there before. So it is a fundraiser also but to bring awareness to it. And then especially with the gala kickoff, we are finally ready to announce the feasibility of it,” Heinze said. “What we’re going to be doing with it and give people a glimpse of what it could look like with the theater renderings that we’ve had done by an architect.”

You can find a link to register for the events and reserve your table here.

