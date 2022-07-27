Advertisement

Flooding and draining on Route N in Shelby County is getting worse

Route N route has had flooding and draining issues for years now.
Route N route has had flooding and draining issues for years now.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - Route N has had flooding and draining issues for years now.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials and residents in the area say this is the worst the road has ever been.

“After this last year there’s been so much water over it that its, you really don’t feel very safe going through even the water that’s very shallow,” said resident Joyce Killen.

MoDOT officials say the flooding and draining problems have gotten worse due to the route being near wet lands which causes flooding to worsen when it rains.

Construction crews have been trying to work on this route for weeks now, but have been unable to due to the weather in recent days.

“Coordination and scheduling of this work has been difficult,” said MoDOT Area Engineer of the Central Northeast District Jeff Kroner. “Not only because of the rain we’ve had that have delayed this work this week, but this is also the wet lands area and it’s holding water next to the roadway constantly right now so it is saturated and soft location to work and get equipment into.”

Once the weather improves construction workers will go out to Route N and begin installing the draining tile.

Kroner said this won’t solve the flooding issue, but will allow the water to leave the roadway quicker.

When they begin, it will only take them a week to make the installations.

A project like this will cost $60,000 and is funded through the district operations budget.

