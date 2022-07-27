Former Humphrey building on 8th Street causes another road closure

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) -The old Humphrey building in is plagued with issues as it continues to crumble.

In downtown Fort Madison, the city has closed 8th Street at Avenue G because debris keeps falling from the building.

Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren says the roofing is torn up and the roof will be closed indefinitely to try to keep debris like broken glass from falling on others.

This isn’t the first time that this building has caused a road closure.

Some locals like 2nd Ward City Councilman Tom Schulz, feel the building should be saved.

“As an individual, I’d love to find a way to save this building,” Schulz said. “I would like to see this part of Fort Madison history not be erased.”

Officials have said that ideally they’d like to see the building be purchased by investors or any locals looking to make a personal purchase so that they do not have to completely remove the building from the historical downtown district.

“The pros to rehabbing it are infinite, we could have more commercial space downtown,” Schulz said. “We could have residential space downtown, it would be amazing. But unless someone can make that commercially viable, it won’t happen.”

In 2020, the city slapped Bryan Humphrey, the building’s owner, with a $150,000 fine for failing to fix the crumbling property.

The city says Humphrey never fixed the property. He died in 2021.

A judge awarded ownership of the property to the city in March of this year.

Since then, the city has been trying to decide if it should be repaired or demolished.

“A firm is looking at getting grants to save the building because this is a historical building,” said Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren. “So the city can get those, the city can’t get the grants. That way they can get the dollars to save it. That way we don’t have to go ahead and demo the building. If we have to demo, then it’s going to come out of the city budget and that means the citizens are paying for it.”

The fire chief says engineers were at the property Tuesday morning looking at the building and assessing the damage that it currently has.

We do not have a response from the mayor or city building manager at this time on what will happen with this building next.

