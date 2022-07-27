Hannibal Fire Department inspecting more than 700 businesses

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department has been busy trying to get caught up with business inspections.

The inspections keep business owners, their customers and even firefighters safe in an emergency.

Hannibal Fire Department Captain Dan Essig said they check for things like fire hazards, wrongful use of heaters, and if smoke detectors and exit signs are working.

Essig said a common issue is overcrowded storage rooms.

“It seems like you can’t have enough storage and so we find stuff that’s kind of in code violation, maybe stacked too close to the ceiling or too cluttered, you know, because they don’t have the room for the items that they have,” Essig said.

Essig said the inspections also help new firefighters.

“Sometimes we go in, if we go into a structure fire at night, it’s dark and there’s no power, you can’t see,” Essig said. “If you have been in that building before, you’ve got just a little bit of a comfort zone knowing where the walls are at, where rooms are at.”

On Tuesday, they inspected the Mark Twain Dinette and Manager Michah Christner said she is glad they did.

“Safety is always first, so we just appreciate their compassion and what they give back to the community,” Christner said. “Every time they come in here we know we are up to code and everything is safe to us and our customers.”

Christner said the inspections help to keep all her customers safe.

“Everyone who comes in here is family, so you always want to protect your family,” Christner said.

Essig said they inspect more than 700 businesses every year.

Here’s a link to Hannibal’s building ordinances.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.