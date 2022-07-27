‘The Justice Project’ looks to help Quincy housing need

QUINCY (WGEM) - A program that helps people who’ve just gotten out of jail or who are on probation now has a new resource.

YWCA Executive Director Maria Rench said they saw a need here in Quincy and answered the call to help.

Rench said they’ve used part of a $950,000, 10-year state grant to buy their first property, to rehab it and rent it out.

“We had a lot of individuals that were coming to us with a criminal history,” Rench said. “They often have a really hard time finding rental assistance, or a landlord that is willing to rent to them.”

She said the first property bought, ‘The Justice Project’, will be turned into two apartments.

“So for example, if you had a gal that was getting released from jail, and she was on probation, she would not be able to be reunified with her children unless she had housing,” Rench said. “So this program will make that happen.”

Gerald Schwarz, a neighbor of the first property they’ve purchased, said it’s a good idea and that the neighborhood has a lot to offer.

“I think it’s great rather than letting them run down and so on and so forth and things of that nature,” Schwarz said. “Anything that can help to beautify the city and see as much to the betterment of the community and everybody in general.”

The Adams County Director of Court Services said the county has programs that help them find jobs and mental health support and now this program will help add to those tools.

“If this program works and is able to take hold and removes that burden from them, they’re able to focus on the things that need to make them a better person, and then they don’t come back in this system, not a burden on the taxpayer for whenever they come back into jail or come back into the on the probation,” Foster said.

“It’s not just going to impact those folks. It’s going to impact the entire community because we’re talking about more homes, more dollars for more housing,” Rench said. “And after the 10-year grant is over, we are allowed to do whatever we want with those buildings.”

Rench said they’re already scouting for the next property to rehab and hopes to have a couple of units available by the beginning of next year.

She said they have a limited capacity so they’re looking for people who meet certain requirements like getting mental health support and looking for employment.

She said Adams County parole officers will refer candidates they think would best fit the program. She said the maximum rent would be 30% of their income and won’t include utilities.

