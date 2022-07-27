Pike County Schools undergo major improvements and new additions

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When your child returns to school in Pittsfield, things will look different this year, buzzing with construction, installations, and new projects on Tuesday.

Pikeland Community School’s 3-5 principal Jon Frieden said one project they’re tackling is updated security.

“We have some security cameras that are going in,” Frieden said. “And we will also have more phones go in our rooms to upgrade our communications system.”

Friden said school library carpet is also getting replaced for the first time since 1996.

“My students in the elementary side of the building will usually come in and sit on the carpet to do story time and things like that,” Frieden said.

Frieden said the most exciting and novelty addition to the school will be a whole new playground complete with an outdoor classroom, obstacle course, and fitness area. He said the idea is great for the younger students who need mobility.

“It impacts the classroom,” Frieden said. “We’re getting out, we’re getting exercise, being able to come in and maybe focus a little better in the classroom.”

Pikeland County School District’s superintendent Carol Kilver said these installations and renovations are all made possible due to COVID relief money, some state and federal money.

“When we began working through how much money we received we began to think about what money may need to be spent on student services,” Kilver said. “And what might need to be spent on facilities and what may need to be spent on immediate reaction and response to the pandemic.”

Kilver said the school district received roughly $4.5 million in COVID relief funds.

With that money they are looking toward future projects such as expanding the athletics facilities at Pittsfield High School and adding a multipurpose room to Pikeland Community School.

They also plan to use that money for three new school buses which she said the schools need.

The schools are also getting a new HVAC system and new tile done at the high school.

Kilver said the security installations should be ready by the start of school.

The new playground is scheduled to open on Labor Day.

