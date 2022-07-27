Advertisement

Quincy University’s Greek Row will undergo major improvements

Greek Row Revitalization
Greek Row Revitalization
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University’s old Greek houses are getting renovations and improvements.

A donor gave the school $25,000 for exterior improvements of the four houses. This includes all new porches and fresh paint jobs.

Students said the idea is to make QU more welcoming.

“If we have a nice place, it will attract more Greek life members,” said former Greek life alumna Serena Mendiola. “To build more relationships with other people on campus.”

Students and faculty said they are now trying to raise the rest of the money for indoor improvements.

They said the bathrooms and kitchens are what need the most work.

