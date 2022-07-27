Advertisement

Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage

Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - An individual has been arrested following a “shots fired” incident in front of Lilly’s Sweet Shop in Carthage, Illinois, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

Duffy said the call came in at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday reporting shots fired near 499 Wabash Ave. He said they were able to apprehend the suspect -- who was on foot -- shortly after they arrived in front of Carson Ford at 128 Buchanan St.

Duffy said no one was wounded in the incident.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police and Dallas City Police all responded to the call.

The 400 block of Wabash Avenue remained blocked off while law enforcement investigated the incident Wednesday afternoon.

