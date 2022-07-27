Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting in Fulton County Monday

Police say a suspect is down after a shooting involving officers on Monday evening.
Police say a suspect is down after a shooting involving officers on Monday evening.(MGN)
By 25 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TABLE GROVE (25 News Now) - The suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County Monday has been identified.

Illinois State Police identified the man as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines says Jones was from Evansville, Indiana.

In a release, state police said Jones was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery.

At around 9:56 p.m. during an encounter with Jones, Jones allegedly pointed a gun at two deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Both deputies fired their weapons towards Jones.

Jones was pronounced deceased near the intersection of County Road 13 and East Bailey Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

