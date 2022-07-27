Town hall set to discuss Quincy airline service

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Aeronautics Committee will host a public forum to allow the two airlines who have bid on air service to Quincy to present their proposals and answer questions from the public and city officials, according to Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin.

The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Quincy City Hall.

Hanafin reported the Quincy Aeronautics Committee will submit a recommendation to the Department of Transportation for the bid that best fits the community’s needs by Aug. 19.

Hanafin encourages all who have an interest in the air service at Quincy Regional Airport to participate. The full bids can be viewed at regulations.gov under docket number DOT-OST-2003-14492. Comments and recommendations can also be made directly to the DOT through the docket.

