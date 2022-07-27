Advertisement

Town hall set to discuss Quincy airline service

Public forum to be held for two airline proposals for Quincy Regional Airport.
Public forum to be held for two airline proposals for Quincy Regional Airport.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Aeronautics Committee will host a public forum to allow the two airlines who have bid on air service to Quincy to present their proposals and answer questions from the public and city officials, according to Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin.

The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Quincy City Hall.

Hanafin reported the Quincy Aeronautics Committee will submit a recommendation to the Department of Transportation for the bid that best fits the community’s needs by Aug. 19.

Hanafin encourages all who have an interest in the air service at Quincy Regional Airport to participate. The full bids can be viewed at regulations.gov under docket number DOT-OST-2003-14492. Comments and recommendations can also be made directly to the DOT through the docket.

RELATED:

Public forum to be held for two airline proposals for Quincy Regional Airport

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Brandon Whiteman
Suspect named in Macomb fatal stabbing
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
White SUV seen in area of flooding
Man dies after being pulled from a submerged car in St. Louis
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing

Latest News

The first couple of weeks of August are looking HOT
Back into the frying pan
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Iowa Supreme Court Justice
White SUV seen in area of flooding
Man dies after being pulled from a submerged car in St. Louis
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry