WEATHER ALERT: Fog to Start, Then Clearing

Patches of dense fog have developed across the Tri-States Wednesday morning, leading to visibilities below a mile in many places. Anyone planning on heading out early Wednesday morning should use extra caution due to the dense fog. Isolated showers are also impacting the Tri-States early Wednesday, especially across Monroe and Ralls Counties.

Through the late morning hours, conditions will gradually clear out and dry out, with the sun likely peaking out by early afternoon. The return of some sunshine will help temperatures warm back into the mid 80′s, a touch closer to average. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop through the afternoon hours.

Isolated storm chances will linger through Thursday morning as well, before the pattern dries out for the end of the week with temps staying slightly below average.

