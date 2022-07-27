WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 26) Hannibal Pirates Football Team Focusing In On The Start Of The 2022 MSHSAA Season And The Quincy Gems Are Set To Host The O’Fallon Hoots Once Again At QU Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Pirates football team has been working hard throughout the off-season preparing to make another serious run at a state title this fall in the “Show Me State.” Last season HHS finished one victory shy of attaining a state championship, and that disappointing setback will no doubt keep the “Red & Black” well motivated once the regular season gets underway in August. Earlier today, the WGEM Sports-Cam tracked down Hannibal’s top field general Jeff Gschwender at Porter Stadium, and the second-year head coach shared some insight on this years squad in America’s Hometown.

The Quincy Gems are now riding low on a 2-game losing skid after losing on the road yesterday at Alton 6-3. Tonight the (7-10) Gems will host the (5-11) Hoots of O’Fallon at QU Stadium. We’ll have details on who Quincy will send to the hill to face the hoots plus check on with Quincy catcher Otto Jones for a scouting report on O’Fallon. Both the Hoots and Gems have posted identical (3-7) slates in their last 10 games on the Prospect League diamond.

On the Quincy University campus this morning, Chris Aschemann was spotted on campus just 24 hours after being selected as the new Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field head coach. Aschemann comes to the Hawks after spending the three previous seasons at Dakota Wesleyan University, where he served as the Associate Head Coach of Cross Country and Track and Field. Aschemann, who is originally from Carterville, Illinois, has family in the Quincy area. He’s already familiar with the city and that should give him an early advantage in the recruiting arena. Aschemann has also coached at Campbellsville University during his career. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree, he went on to Central Methodist University where he served as a Graduate Assistant for the Eagles. During his collegiate career, Aschemann was a dual sport athlete at Olivet Nazarene University. The former All-Conference football player with OZU took timeout to offer a few thoughts on why he was attracted to the QU Hawks track program.

