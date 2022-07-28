Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen

MENDON, Ill (WGEM) - The 80th Adams County Fair had its first day on Wednesday, where they crowned the 2022 queen.

Caylee Hughes, 18 was crowned 2022 in Adams County during the Miss Adams County Fair Pageant Wednesday evening. She is the daughter of Jeff and Diane Hughes of Camp Point.

“My major goal for this year [as the pageant queen] is promoting the pageant to young girls and getting them involved,” said Hughes.

Hughes is a 2022 graduate of Central High school. She plans to attend Quincy University this fall with a major in nursing.

Hughes General Contractor provided her sponsorship in the pageant. Hughes is the 57th Adams County Fair Queen to be crowned since the pageants began in 1965.

Hughes was also the first Little Miss Adams County back in 2010 when the pageant was created.

Other contestants included Katelyn Hummel, 20, Julia Hahn, 19 and Hannah Longlett, 20.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.