Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 28th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Suzanne Buckert

Josefina Cabrera

Cody Blessing

Walt Siemens

Jack Kaden

Nora Clausius

Katlynn Nebe

Nancy Long

Roy Perry

Ethan Reckers

Jacob Jones

Karlee Reid

Ellen Jean Finch

Sue Runser

Megan Brink

Clarke Mitchell

Lesa Markeet

Terra Wellman

Lois Bugh

Sue Runser

Joanne Englemann

Constance Howser

Tony Owen

Stacy Howren

Bryan Howren

Sydney Howren

Joel Harness

ANNIVERSARIES

Benita & Everett Asquith

Landon & Melissa Epperson

Garek & Cassidy Mason

Jeff & Michelle Merkel

Alan & Laurie Duesterhaus

Jacob & Kyleen Hollensteiner

Tony & Tina Owen

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 27th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 27, 2022

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 27, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 26th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 26, 2022

Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 26, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 25th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 25, 2022

Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 23rd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 22nd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 22, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 22, 2022