Blessing Hospital earns nation’s top honor for nursing excellence

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital reported this week that it has achieved Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Hospital officials said it’s the highest national honor awarded for nursing excellence and of the more than 63 hundred hospitals in the country, only 591 organizations, or 9.4%, hold Magnet recognition.

The announcement of Blessing’s achievement was made by the ANCC on Monday.

According to ANCC, research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and the communities they serve, such as

Higher patient satisfaction with nursing care received.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and better ability to rapidly identify and treat complications when they occur.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

Blessing official stated Magnet standards provide a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care. The evaluation gauges an organization’s nursing excellence.

“Achieving Magnet recognition reflects and reinforces the culture of excellence that guides Blessing Hospital in its service to Tri-State residents,” said Tim Tranor, DNP, MBA, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, Blessing Health. “It’s also tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients, of which we are extremely proud.”

According to Blessing Hospital, to achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Blessing began the Magnet application process two years ago. The effort culminated with an on-site visit by ANCC surveyors in June and the announcement of Magnet recognition on Monday.

“Nursing care is like a chain. It takes only one weak link for a chain to break,” said Maureen Kahn, MSN, MHA, RN, president and chief executive officer, Blessing Health and Blessing Hospital. “With that in mind, earning of this highest national honor is the result of the commitment to exceptional care demonstrated daily by every nurse on every shift at Blessing Hospital.”

