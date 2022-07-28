Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery

Andrew Campbell
Andrew Campbell(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Judge Tad Brenner increased bond Thursday for a Quincy man charged with aggravated battery.

Court records indicate that Andrew Campbell’s bond was increased from $2,000 to $20,000 with 10% to apply. Records also show that Campbell also posted $200 of the total bond on Thursday.

Court records also show that Campbell was ordered Thursday to surrender his FOID card and firearms.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the state filed an emergency motion to reconsider his bond after the woman who Campbell is accused of assaulting visited his office on Tuesday.

Farha said although her injuries were not life-threatening, they were significant and would require continued treatment.

According to Quincy Police, Campell was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Friday after allegedly assaulting a woman in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse in Quincy.

Farha said the woman “went the wrong way” while driving on Broadway Street which aggravated Campbell who was on a motorcycle. Campbell then followed her into the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

Police reported a verbal altercation began and Campbell stuck the woman causing her to require medical attention.

Campbell is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Campbell is scheduled for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in Adams County Courtroom 1A.

