Carthage Elementary School District upgrading security system

CARTHAGE (WGEM) - Carthage Elementary School District #317 is in the process of making upgrades to their security system. This includes new cameras and key fobs.

Superintendent Dustin Day said the current cameras are simply outdated. He said between Carthage Middle School and Carthage Primary School, 38 new cameras will be installed next week just before school starts on August 15.

Day said safety is a top priority and the upgrades were necessary.

“We need to focus on how to keep our kids, our staff and everyone safe,” Day said. “They [parents and students] trust us with those things and we want to make sure that we’re doing everything in our capacity to ensure that the kids are safe and provided a quality education while they’re here.”

Currently the two schools don’t have cameras that capture the surrounding area. Day said when he first became superintendent last year, he did an assessment on what needed upgrading. A school resource officer is also a topic of discussion at school board meetings.

Carthage Middle School teacher Amy Shirey is one teacher who said that school safety needs to be taken seriously in wake of recent mass shootings across the United States.

Shirey said it’s comforting to know that the district is making changes.

“It’s definitely something that’s been on the minds of not only teachers, but families in the area,” Shirey said. “Upgrading this technology really shows that our district is involved in the aspects of safety and security of our students and staff alike.”

The security system upgrades are costing the district $85,000. Day said it’s being paid for out of tort funds.

