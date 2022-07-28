Durbin celebrates Senate passage of Chips and Science Act

QUINCY (WGEM) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said a vote Wednesday to approve the Chips and Science Act was vital for the U.S. technology sector.

Durbin told WGEM News the bill will specifically help manufacturers of semiconductor chips, which are used in cellphones, cars, weapons and more. He said shortages were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people are waiting for important products to be delivered because the United States gave up on producing these semiconductor chips,” Durbin said. “Today, today we passed a bipartisan bill in the Senate to reclaim the lead in the United States in this industry.”

The bill invests $280 billion in technology industries, including $52 billion to incentivize the manufacture of domestic semiconductor chips. It also invests in an expansion of National Science Foundation work and in creating regional technology hubs.

Durbin said the bill is essential for the industry and the U.S. economy, and it will keep money from reaching Chinese competitors.

“It makes it clear that we’re going to give subsidies to the businesses that build the semiconductor chips and create good-paying American jobs,” Durbin said. “But if they turn around and use this for production in China, for example, they lose their subsidy. We’re very specific about this. We want to bring those jobs home to America.”

