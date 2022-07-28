Advertisement

Farmers wary of rising interest rates

By Ryan Hill
QUINCY (WGEM) - Farmers are having to deal with inflation for crucial items they need to grow and harvest your food and now higher interest rates are being added to that burden.

Now that the Fed has hiked interest rates three-quarters of a point, farmers say this hurts them when they take out loans to cover costs of fuel, feed or seeds.

Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick said those interest rates can tack on costs for farmers fairly quickly.

He said the higher rate means those costs will be passed onto the bank and then onto the customers which makes it difficult for farmers to stay in the black and build up savings.

“It could be detrimental enough to, you know, maybe you were planning to purchase a new planter or upgrade your planter or a new tractor and the interest rate could keep you from doing that because it won’t only affect your operating money but it could affect the interest rate on a new tractor, new truck, new car,” Kendrick said

He said with fertilizer prices tripling among other costs, higher interest rates associated with the loans can add up quickly.

He said farmers who have already secured their loans might not notice much. However, for next year, they will see the effects of the high interest rates.

Tyler Haerr, a farmer of Haerr Farms, said before they take out a loan, they try to budget to see what expenses they will need to potentially cover, such as fuel, fertilizer, and other items. He said they get a 10 percent buffer to try and account for inflation, but try to limit how much he uses the loan.

“I have my own personal account and savings and such and I try and use that as much as I can so I don’t have to borrow as much and then the money is there for me, it’s already earmarked if I need it, I can call the bank and get that money transferred over so I can pay bills or whatever I need to do throughout the year,” Haerr said.

