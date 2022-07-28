Group runs to showcase local parks

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance to get out for a fun run through Quincy parks.

Quincy Fun Run Coordinator Ryan Kappner said he started community-focused runs through Quincy Park District parks and trails this July for people of all ages.

It’s an idea, from the community of liberty, that he felt inspired to start here in Quincy.

“We’ve done fun runs out there. I did them for about 25 years now. So I just want to start something like that here in Quincy,” Kappner said.

He said they meet on Wednesdays at 6:30pm.

“We have two different levels,” Kappner said. “Level one is around a mile. And then level two is about two miles. Free event people just come out and run it can any age can do it. You can be competitive if you want to or you can just run for fun.”

He said they have two runs left.

Next Wednesday at Moorman Park and Wednesday, August 10 at South Park.

