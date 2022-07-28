Lee County Economic Development Group looking to alleviate unemployment rates

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - Officials continue to work for more job creation in Lee County.

The Economic Development Group is leasing a portion of their office to the start up company, PV Pallet.

The start up creates recyclable plastic pallets used for shipping solar panels and other supplies.

Along with their business, PV Pallet will bring job opportunities to the county.

Dennis Fraise, the Economic Development Group President said the business will bring more jobs and better employment opportunities to the area.

“Lee County has chronically high unemployment, last month we were the second highest unemployment rate in the state of Iowa. In the month of June, we actually had the highest unemployment rate in the state of Iowa,” Fraise said. “So, anytime we can bring quality jobs to Lee County and opportunities for Lee County residents it’s great.”

Fraise said 26 warehouse jobs, like production line work and molding, should be coming to Lee County within two or three years.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.