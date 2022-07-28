New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - David Shoengood opened the Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop on 938 Maine Street.

He said their menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on bringing awareness to mental health.

“You know, everybody has been through things in their lives, try to enjoy it a little bit you know, have a good time and have fun, and just a good atmosphere for people to come in and enjoy,” Shoengood said.

Shoengood said they also offer 10% discounts to veterans and first responders.

He said they’re open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.