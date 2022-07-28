Advertisement

New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - David Shoengood opened the Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop on 938 Maine Street.

He said their menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on bringing awareness to mental health.

“You know, everybody has been through things in their lives, try to enjoy it a little bit you know, have a good time and have fun, and just a good atmosphere for people to come in and enjoy,” Shoengood said.

Shoengood said they also offer 10% discounts to veterans and first responders.

He said they’re open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Quincy Bethel AME Church to give away hundreds of free computers
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Group runs to showcase local parks
87-year-old competing to be oldest man to paddle down entire Mississippi River
