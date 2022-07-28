Advertisement

Patchy Fog Early, Low Rain Chances then Pleasant Weather for the Weekend

Patchy Fog is possible through 8 AM Thursday
Patchy Fog is possible through 8 AM Thursday(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Some patchy fog exists in rural areas to start your Thursday reducing visibilities to at or near 1 mile in some areas. This fog is expected to burn off after sunrise, but use caution while driving. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms through midday. However, as the front clears the area through this afternoon winds will shift more out of the north-northwest, bringing lower humidity values and ushering in more pleasant weather for the weekend under the auspices of high pressure.

High temperatures Thursday will be 3-5 degrees below normal making it into the lower 80s across most of the region. Once the isolated thundershower chances end this afternoon everyone is expected to see partly to mostly sunny skies and more comfortable humidity levels. The pleasant weather will continue overnight Thursday into early Friday morning with partly cloudy skies and nighttime lows in the upper-50s (northern tier) to lower-60s elsewhere. This pattern will essentially remain the same through the weekend with rain chances once again increasing overnight Saturday into Sunday before the heat returns en masse by the middle of next week.

J. Risley

