Pleasant Weekend

We have a new Towercam in Pittsfield, IL
We have a new Towercam in Pittsfield, IL(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have Towercams in Quincy Downtown, East Quincy, Keokuk, Macomb, Hannibal, Canton and now Pittsfield. We really couldn’t ask for much better temperatures than what we’re seeing right now across the region. Temperatures will be running below what is normal for this time of year throughout the weekend. In addition to the cooler temperatures we will also have some fairly pleasant and dry dewpoints. What does that mean that means the air will be dryer and that’s it will be more comfortable. Saturday night there is a limited potential for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. While it will be mostly sunny Sunday we could have an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with a high temperature topping out near 80 degrees. By the time we get into Monday you can expect to see much warmer temperatures building right back into the region with daytime high temperatures near 90. The heat will continue to expand through Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
Patchy Fog is possible through 8 AM Thursday
Patchy Fog Early, Low Rain Chances then Pleasant Weather for the Weekend
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
The first couple of weeks of August are looking HOT
Back into the frying pan