Pleasant Weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have Towercams in Quincy Downtown, East Quincy, Keokuk, Macomb, Hannibal, Canton and now Pittsfield. We really couldn’t ask for much better temperatures than what we’re seeing right now across the region. Temperatures will be running below what is normal for this time of year throughout the weekend. In addition to the cooler temperatures we will also have some fairly pleasant and dry dewpoints. What does that mean that means the air will be dryer and that’s it will be more comfortable. Saturday night there is a limited potential for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. While it will be mostly sunny Sunday we could have an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with a high temperature topping out near 80 degrees. By the time we get into Monday you can expect to see much warmer temperatures building right back into the region with daytime high temperatures near 90. The heat will continue to expand through Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

