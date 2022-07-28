Advertisement

Quincy Bethel AME Church to give away hundreds of free computers

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy church is making a difference for people who need a computer.

Quincy Bethel AME Church will be giving out at least 200 free computers and 50 free chrome books to the first 50 people who register.

“Since the pandemic, we understand that computers are a necessary part of life,” said Pastor Carl Terry. “And as you know, many people even work their jobs on computers. We want to have access to all that is offered to people plus a lot of worship services are also on computers.”

That’s not all, they’re offering Wi-Fi for $15 a month through the AME Lay Organization.

Terry said many people in the area don’t have access to computers and Wi-Fi for work, school and job applications.

“They supply a number of things, PCs for People, they supply internet service,” Terry said. “They will also do some training, so not only are they giving people free computers, but they’re also teaching people how to use the computers.”

Wednesday, August 3rd, is the deadline to register.

Terry said you have to be 18 or older to pick up the computer.

The giveaway is Friday, August 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

