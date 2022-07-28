Rev, Dr. Cordy Tindell Vivian receives Macomb mural in his name

MACOMB, Ill (WGEM) - The Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has partnered with C.T. Vivian Project Foundation of Macomb Founder and Director Byron Oden-Shabazz an artist and former WIU Professor of Art Michael Mahoney, to honor civil rights pioneer Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian in the form of a 75 x 18-foot mural to be dedicated at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

“I feel very fortunate and excited to be making a mural here in the city where C.T. Vivian grew up, " said the artist, Mahoney. ”A mural that commemorates this remarkable man and his history-making achievements in the struggle for civil rights.”

The mural, entitled Life of a Servant Leader: Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, is a port of a multi-phased effort to bring recognition to Vivian as one of the Pillars of the nation’s Civil Rights Movement.

The key phase of the project is the creation of the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian Center for Civic & Cultural Engagement to be erected on the northeast of the Macomb lot in which Vivian’s childhood home once stood.

“It’s an honor to help recognize and share one of this nation’s greatest examples of a Servant Leader who served in one of America’s greatest campaigns: The Civil Rights Movement,” said Shabazz. A man who was a recognized leader in that movement and native son, raised in Macomb, who never for his roots.”

Mahoney’s design of the mural features a profile of Rev. Dr. Cordy Tindell Vivian, in later years, looking over significant events in his life which include Vivian graduating from Macomb High School and attending Western Illinois University.

The mural also shows Vivian’s times of his events which include preaching in Nashville, leading groups on the steps of the Selma, Alabama, courthouse, Rev. Vivian seen with his colleagues Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, Vivian in Nashville as he leads a civil rights march, being arrested during the Freedom Ride protest in Jackson, MS and culminating with President Barrack Obama presenting Dr. Vivian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United State’s highest civilian award.

“We are very proud to help coordinate and finance such a positive project dedicated to such an important unsung hero of the Civil Rights movement,” said MACVB director Jock Hedblade. “We are always happy to assist in bringing another attention-getting attraction like this mural to the community.”

This event will be open to the public and will be attended by the area dignitaries and members of Rev. Dr. Vivian’s immediate family.

