Advertisement

Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton(WGEM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senators office made the announcement on Thursday morning, July 28, after the test result.

In a released statement, the U.S. Senate Majority Whip said he will working remotely while he quarantines.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” said Durbin.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral
Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren says the roofing is torn up and in efforts to avoid debris...
Former Humphrey building on 8th Street causes another road closure

Latest News

As children start returning to schools, COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the...
Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters
The National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m. that Kansas City International...
For first time since July 2018, Kansas City reaches 100 degrees
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County