Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has tested positive for COVID-19.
The senators office made the announcement on Thursday morning, July 28, after the test result.
In a released statement, the U.S. Senate Majority Whip said he will working remotely while he quarantines.
“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” said Durbin.
