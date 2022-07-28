Advertisement

Veteran home building project expands into Iowa

2x4′s for Hope has reached Lee County and is fundraising in hopes of building tiny houses for...
2x4′s for Hope has reached Lee County and is fundraising in hopes of building tiny houses for veterans in need.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The organization that started in Quincy in 2018 is now expanding into Iowa.

2x4′s for Hope has reached Lee County and is fundraising in hopes of building tiny houses for veterans in need.

Co-Director Lester Kistner said they hope to get the community involved in the building of the homes to make them even more special for the people who will live in them.

Iowa branch Co-Director Lester Kistner said that getting the community involved makes the homes even more special to their future inhabitants.

“Building a hope and a future one board at a time, so we take these signed 2x4′s that have been signed and decorated by the general public and they go in the frame of the home,” said Kistner. “And as the frame of the home is being built, the veteran gets to see these signatures and know that there are people that still care and haven’t forgotten about our veterans.”

Kistner’s sister, Stephanie Warner, spearheads the project alongside her sibling and said the project has extra special meaning for them.

“Our whole family has a strong military background, even our father was in the Korean war and my husband did 20 years and he retired,” Warner said. “This project is a passion project for us and we believe in taking care of our veterans.”

Kistener and Warner hope to break ground on their first tiny home by May of next year.

You can visit 2x4′s for Hope Lee County Facebook page for more updates, announcements and to learn how to donate.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Brandon Whiteman
Suspect named in Macomb fatal stabbing
White SUV seen in area of flooding
Man dies after being pulled from a submerged car in St. Louis

Latest News

Security upgrades will be be installed next week, according to Superintendent Dustin Day.
Carthage Elementary School District upgrading security system
The Economic Development Group is leasing a portion of their office to the start up company, PV...
Lee County Economic Development Group looking to alleviate unemployment rates
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
Durbin celebrates Senate passage of Chips and Science Act
Sen. Darren Bailey surrounded by leaders from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police on July...
Bailey stands alongside FOP leaders despite voting against police investments