Veteran home building project expands into Iowa

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The organization that started in Quincy in 2018 is now expanding into Iowa.

2x4′s for Hope has reached Lee County and is fundraising in hopes of building tiny houses for veterans in need.

Co-Director Lester Kistner said they hope to get the community involved in the building of the homes to make them even more special for the people who will live in them.

“Building a hope and a future one board at a time, so we take these signed 2x4′s that have been signed and decorated by the general public and they go in the frame of the home,” said Kistner. “And as the frame of the home is being built, the veteran gets to see these signatures and know that there are people that still care and haven’t forgotten about our veterans.”

Kistner’s sister, Stephanie Warner, spearheads the project alongside her sibling and said the project has extra special meaning for them.

“Our whole family has a strong military background, even our father was in the Korean war and my husband did 20 years and he retired,” Warner said. “This project is a passion project for us and we believe in taking care of our veterans.”

Kistener and Warner hope to break ground on their first tiny home by May of next year.

You can visit 2x4′s for Hope Lee County Facebook page for more updates, announcements and to learn how to donate.

