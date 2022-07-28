Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 27) Southeast Lady Suns Volleyball Team Gearing Up For Another Big Season In 2022 And John Wood Blazers Enhance The Student Activity Center Atmosphere In A Big Way

Prospect League Baseball: Quincy Gems Enjoying A Night Off Before Hosting the River Dragons On Thursday
SOUTHEASTERN HIGH SCHOOL SUNS IN AUGUSTA, ILLINOIS
SOUTHEASTERN HIGH SCHOOL SUNS IN AUGUSTA, ILLINOIS(grey tv)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Southeastern High School volleyball program enjoyed a true “dream season” in the IHSA ranks in 2021. The Lady Suns made it all the way to the state title game in the Class 1A ranks, and this season, they hope to duplicate their efforts once again. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Augusta, Illinois earlier today to check in on the Lady Suns as they patiently await the start of fall practices on August 8.

There has been a special state-of-the-art piece of equipment installed inside the Student Activity Center at John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois! Without a doubt, the new piece of equipment is guaranteed to enhance the total “fan experience” during Blazer basketball and volleyball games played on campus for the next decade. That new piece of equipment is a giant video board that was installed just above “The Wood Pile” Student Section inside the SAC. We’ll take a look at the big board and get a few thoughts from JWCC Athletic Director Brad Hoyt on how the new addition can be utilized down the road, outside of sporting events in “the Gem City.”

WGEM SPORTS AT TEN