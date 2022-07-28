WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 27) John Wood Lady Blazers Now Have A New Head Basketball Coach With A Familiar Name And Southeastern High Is Set To Make Another Strong Run Towards A Possible IHSA State Volleyball Title This Fall

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

(( Quincy Gems Had The Night Off! ))

Quincy Will Host The River Dragons Thursday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Is Set For 6:35 PM

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 6

Blue Jays 1

Cardinals Now (52-47) On The Season

Redbirds Scored 4 Runs In The 5th Inning vs. Toronto

Cards Had 13 Hits While The Jays Tallied 5 Hits After 9 Innings

STL: Albert Pujols ( 3-For-4 / 1R / 3 RBI / HR In The 5th )

STL: Nolan Gorman: ( 2-For-4 / 2R / 1 RBI / HR In The 5th )

STL: Brendan Donovan: ( 2-For-4 / 1R / 1BB )

Listen To Exciting Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” On News/talk 105 WGEM

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.