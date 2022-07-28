William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California

William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.(Super Festivals / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By KGO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) - Workers at a fruit stand in California found an item lost by an acting legend.

William Shatner’s wallet was found inside a corn bin.

The owner of the fruit stand says the workers were too young to recognize Shatner, but when they found the wallet last week, he reached out to a friend to help return it.

“I thought about putting a sign up, ‘William Shatner was here,’” said Gary Tognetti, the fruit stand owner.

It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Tognetti said he told his friend, a police officer, “‘Hey, we found this wallet,’ and he wasn’t quite sure if I was telling a little joke.”

“Then I went to it and immediately phone, called Gary to try to figure out why Gary of all people has Mr. Shatner’s wallet in his possession,” said Gilroy Police Officer Mark Tarasco.

Officers said the wallet was mailed back to Shatner overnight.

The actor thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.

What did the actor who portrayed “Captain Kirk” buy during his visit to the fruit stand?

They say Shatner bought four baskets of chilled cherries and $2 of corn.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

