Ali reflects on time spent as QPS School Board president

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali sat down with WGEM News today for the first time since he announced last week that he is leaving that position.

Ali was elected to the School Board in 2013, and he became president in 2015. He counts improved labor relations and a brighter fiscal outlook for the district among the accomplishments from his tenure.

The board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, where Vice President Shelley Arns is expected to replace Ali as president. Ali said she is the perfect person for the job.

“With Shelley, I think it’s a true upgrade, you know?,” Ali said. “I think she’s a perfect hybrid of a background in education but runs a private business now and large real estate holdings. So when we’re talking about, “Hey, where does every single dollar go and how are we spending it,” as far as people who pay property taxes, I think she has a real good handle on all that.”

During the interview, Ali also shared more thoughts on the district’s financial outlook, educational struggles facing the district and new Superintendent Todd Pettit.

