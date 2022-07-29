Ameren Missouri to build largest-ever solar facility in Ralls and Audrain Counties

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Ameren Missouri is acquiring its largest-ever solar facility to power 40,000 homes.

The Huck Finn Solar Project will be built on the border of Ralls and Audrain Counties, which Ameren said should lower energy bills and create more jobs.

It will be acquired pursuant to a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables.

Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said about 450 acres in Ralls County will be used for the project.

While Ameren said the 200 megawatt solar installation is expected to create more than 250 construction jobs, Hibbard is unsure if they will be permanent.

“It will create jobs during the construction phase. I don’t know of any permanent jobs that will be established after it goes up,” Hibbard said.

Still, Hibbard hopes the solar project will lower energy rates for residents.

“Ameren is going to end up purchasing it from EDF, so whatever savings they have and what they do with those savings, is up to them, so I’m not sure. I would hope that it would lower some rates,” Hibbard said.

Some residents who live near the future location have concerns.

Dustan Pease, a Ralls County farmer, is not happy about the solar farm that’s going to be built around his property on the border of Ralls and Audrain Counties.

“We are basically going to be able to sit on our back deck and see nothing but solar panels as far as we can see and a prison fence,” Pease said.

Pease said the project will tear up State Highway P and County Line Road, the roads near his house, and farm land all around him.

“The will destroy the roads, land, and everything to get everything put into place,” Pease said.

WGEM reached out to Ameren Missouri about these specific issues. They said they were not ready to give a statement on Thursday night, but they said they would give one on Friday.

Ameren said the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

The project is part of their goal to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

