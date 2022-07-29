Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 30th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Noah Haden

June Wood

Diana Keller

Bryce Carter

Peggy Rowsey

Larry Gronewold

Noel Gronewold

Scott Glasgow

Candace McLaughlin

Pam Wright

Brandon Finch

Cheryl Barclay

Roger Curless

Eula Raye Hoffman

Paul Lentz

Hyatt Hollensteiner

Eula Hoffman

Joyce Coffman

Shean Cambale

Glean Archer

Michelle Pleasant

Bessie Lewis

Lucca Lindsey

Keith Decker

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeremy & Melanie Harvey

Roberta & Randy Jackson

Richard & Wilma Wilson

Amy & David VaLeu

Jeff & Amy Krebill

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.