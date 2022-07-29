Canton R-V School District is finding new ways to make ends meet

CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - The Canton R-V School District has been experiencing a shortage of custodial workers.

The issue started last school year from custodians getting sick and missing multiple days of work.

To combat the problem school officials have given students the opportunity to be part-time custodians.

“When you have anybody sick and you don’t have somebody to cover for them then everyone has to pick up the slack and things don’t get done,” said Maintenance Supervisor John Ellison. “So the kids, that’s where they started at was cleaning just to pick up the slack.”

School officials said this fills the void for the position when full-time custodians are out sick. They add it also gives their students an opportunity to make extra money and learn responsibility.

“I applied cause I was looking for some extra money and I just wanted to buy stuff for myself so that way my family doesn’t have to pay for me and it’ll be cheaper for the whole family,” said Senior at Canton R-V School District Levi Alspaw.

These students get paid minimum wage and work after school for 4 hours Monday through Friday.

They do jobs like cleaning the classrooms, sweeping and dusting the halls, and in the summer they do bigger projects like installing blinds for the windows.

Like Alspaw, student workers here are also learning how to take pride in the work that they do.

School officials said characteristics like that is what they want these students to learn.

“John, my boss, teached me how to do my best, do everything what he says and what teachers want and to make everybody happy and to again make our school a little better,” Junior at Canton R-V School District Trey Fryer.

School officials are looking to hire more student workers.

Students who are interested can apply at the school when school starts.

