Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with its volunteer proposal.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was looking for so-called ‘volunteer’ workers who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of actual wages.

The store in Hendersonville posted the position on social media Tuesday, calling it “‘volunteer-based opportunity” where drive-through workers would be paid with five entrees a shift instead of money.

The move generated some backlash.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down.

Store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them” and was different from full- or part-time employment.

But a Chick-fil-a spokesperson in Atlanta told the Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
CayLee Hughes
Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients
FILE - To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban