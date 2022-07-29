Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden.

The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again.

The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is Minus 32, which is 3 points lower than it was in a May poll conducted by the same pollsters.

Those surveyed concluded that Gov. Mike Parson’s approval rating sits at Plus 4. It was Plus 8 in May polling. While Sen. Josh Hawley slides 3 points from Minus 2 in May to Minus 5 in July.

About the Poll

SurveyUSA conducted polling exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa) and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

The survey was conducted by interviewing 2,400 Missouri adults online from July 24 through July 27. Of those adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote, of which 787 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the Republican primary and 547 were determined to be likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Among those interviewed, 1,591 were determined likely to vote in the November general election.

The survey pool was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, according to SurveyUSA.

