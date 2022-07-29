Hannibal United Way announces 2022-23 campaign

United way hosting event to celebrate non-profits
United way hosting event to celebrate non-profits(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The United Way of Mark Twain Area announced that they will kick off their 2022-23 campaign on Sep. 1. This year’s theme is Inspire the Future Campaign.

Inspire the Future Campaign Chair Dawn Lowery said the goal for this year’s campaign is $370,000. They plan to use this money to invest back into local organizations that are working to change the future of the community.

“At United Way, we are hoping to create a better future by encouraging individuals to not only invest financially in the community but also invest their time to make our community better by volunteering,” Lowrey said.

At 5 p.m. on Sep. 1, the Inspire the Future Campaign will have a Labor Day Weekend Kick-Off. The event will last until 9 p.m. on the Hannibal Riverfront.

Live music, yard games, and a Kids’ Zone will be available at the free event, along with food for sale that will benefit local organizations.

Organizations that will benefit from this year’s campaign were determined through the Community Impact application process. These organizations include:

  • AVENUES
  • Birthday Blessings
  • CHART Teen Task Force
  • Coyote Hill
  • Douglass Community Services
  • Families and Communities Together
  • Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success
  • Hannibal Free Clinic
  • Hannibal Parents at Teachers
  • Harvest Outreach
  • Learning Opportunities, Quality Works
  • Monroe City Food Pantry
  • Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center
  • NECAC
  • Paris Senior Center
  • Salvation Army
  • The Child Advocacy Center
  • YMCA of Hannibal

United Way’s Vice President of Community Impact Andrea Campbell expressed her excitement about the work these organizations are doing in the community.

“At United Way, we are working to both support individuals with their needs today, but also provide them with the tools and resources they need to become self-sufficient and self-reliant,” Campbell said.

If you want to make a donation or learn more about the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
CayLee Hughes
Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen

Latest News

The ballroom has a stimulator with a dispatch center, crime scene unit.
WIU Active Shooter Training
Semi rollover on Highway 36
Semi rolls over on U.S. 36 near U.S. 24 interchange
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
Local groups expect bigger demand for school supply help
Local groups expect bigger demand for school supply help (School)