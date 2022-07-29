Hannibal United Way announces 2022-23 campaign
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The United Way of Mark Twain Area announced that they will kick off their 2022-23 campaign on Sep. 1. This year’s theme is Inspire the Future Campaign.
Inspire the Future Campaign Chair Dawn Lowery said the goal for this year’s campaign is $370,000. They plan to use this money to invest back into local organizations that are working to change the future of the community.
“At United Way, we are hoping to create a better future by encouraging individuals to not only invest financially in the community but also invest their time to make our community better by volunteering,” Lowrey said.
At 5 p.m. on Sep. 1, the Inspire the Future Campaign will have a Labor Day Weekend Kick-Off. The event will last until 9 p.m. on the Hannibal Riverfront.
Live music, yard games, and a Kids’ Zone will be available at the free event, along with food for sale that will benefit local organizations.
Organizations that will benefit from this year’s campaign were determined through the Community Impact application process. These organizations include:
- AVENUES
- Birthday Blessings
- CHART Teen Task Force
- Coyote Hill
- Douglass Community Services
- Families and Communities Together
- Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success
- Hannibal Free Clinic
- Hannibal Parents at Teachers
- Harvest Outreach
- Learning Opportunities, Quality Works
- Monroe City Food Pantry
- Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center
- NECAC
- Paris Senior Center
- Salvation Army
- The Child Advocacy Center
- YMCA of Hannibal
United Way’s Vice President of Community Impact Andrea Campbell expressed her excitement about the work these organizations are doing in the community.
“At United Way, we are working to both support individuals with their needs today, but also provide them with the tools and resources they need to become self-sufficient and self-reliant,” Campbell said.
If you want to make a donation or learn more about the campaign, click here.
