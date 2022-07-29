Hannibal United Way announces 2022-23 campaign

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The United Way of Mark Twain Area announced that they will kick off their 2022-23 campaign on Sep. 1. This year’s theme is Inspire the Future Campaign.

Inspire the Future Campaign Chair Dawn Lowery said the goal for this year’s campaign is $370,000. They plan to use this money to invest back into local organizations that are working to change the future of the community.

“At United Way, we are hoping to create a better future by encouraging individuals to not only invest financially in the community but also invest their time to make our community better by volunteering,” Lowrey said.

At 5 p.m. on Sep. 1, the Inspire the Future Campaign will have a Labor Day Weekend Kick-Off. The event will last until 9 p.m. on the Hannibal Riverfront.

Live music, yard games, and a Kids’ Zone will be available at the free event, along with food for sale that will benefit local organizations.

Organizations that will benefit from this year’s campaign were determined through the Community Impact application process. These organizations include:

AVENUES

Birthday Blessings

CHART Teen Task Force

Coyote Hill

Douglass Community Services

Families and Communities Together

Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success

Hannibal Free Clinic

Hannibal Parents at Teachers

Harvest Outreach

Learning Opportunities, Quality Works

Monroe City Food Pantry

Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center

NECAC

Paris Senior Center

Salvation Army

The Child Advocacy Center

YMCA of Hannibal

United Way’s Vice President of Community Impact Andrea Campbell expressed her excitement about the work these organizations are doing in the community.

“At United Way, we are working to both support individuals with their needs today, but also provide them with the tools and resources they need to become self-sufficient and self-reliant,” Campbell said.

If you want to make a donation or learn more about the campaign, click here.

